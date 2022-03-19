Riverside County DA candidates debate death penalty, court programs for homelessness

Three candidates vying in the June election to be Riverside County's district attorney offered their perspectives on a wide range of issues — including the death penalty, ways to address homelessness and how to handle criminal case backlogs — on Friday during a Riverside County Bar Association forum.

The forum offered the candidates — incumbent Mike Hestrin, defense attorney Lara Gressley and Superior Court Judge Burke Strunsky — a chance to highlight their different approaches on a variety of policies, with the pair of challengers to Hestrin arguing the county is in need of change in its top prosecutorial office.

Hestrin, who has held the position since 2014 and is seeking a third term, said his leadership through turbulent times, during two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as what he called “eight years of ‘so-called’ justice reform and radical policies from Sacramento and Bay Area politicians,” proves he deserves another term in office.

“We are facing a crime across this country and across this state … and no one is spared,” Hestrin said. “In Riverside County, our violent crime rate has gone up, but if you do a fair comparison, between our county and our neighboring counties in Southern California, and other counties that have similar population, you will see that our county is among the safest places to live.”

While vowing to enforce the law “as it’s written,” Hestrin said he wouldn’t take a “one-size-fits-all” approach, pointing to a Crime Prevention Unit set up by his office early in his first term as an example of his efforts to lower high school dropout and recidivism rates.

Strunsky, who left his judgeship upon announcing his candidacy in January, argued Riverside County’s criminal justice system is “on a perilous course,” noting he’s the only candidate with experience in multiple roles of the system.

“Make no mistake, this election is about a choice about the future of Riverside County’s criminal justice system, a choice between merely talking tough on crime and being effective on crime,” Strunsky said, adding he believes the office should establish a “second-look unit” to review prosecutor-initiated cases and “make sure we haven’t made mistakes.”

“We need to be transparent and independent. Independent means never taking contributions from anyone we have band-aided from oversight,” he added, continuing his criticism of Hestrin's financial support from local law enforcement groups.

Gressley, who unsuccessfully challenged Hestrin in the 2018 race, said she's running to address the injustices she encountered during her career as an attorney, adding she sees overcrowding in Riverside County’s jails as one of the biggest issues in the area’s criminal justice system.

“It wastes thousands of taxpayer dollars to have needlessly lengthy pre-sentence incarcerations in our jails,” Gressley said. “They cost approximately $60,000 to incarcerate one person in our jail for one year. We need to stop wasting that money.”

Candidates debate whether to pursue death penalty cases

During the forum, the candidates discussed whether they would pursue death penalty cases in Riverside County, which led the nation in death penalty cases filed between 2015 and 2019, according to a report by the Death Penalty Information Center.

Hestrin acknowledged the death penalty has historically been “overused” in Riverside County, and said his office has “narrowed the scope of when we seek the death penalty.” Hestrin said the county has gone from having 46 pending death penalty cases at its peak in 2011, to 15 in 2022.

“We've done that by many things, by making sure that we only seek the death penalty on those cases where the facts and circumstances cry out for something more than life without parole,” Hestrin said.

Although Gov. Gavin Newsom has placed an indefinite moratorium on executions in 2019, Hestrin said capital punishment is still “the law of the land” in California.

“I think sometimes the death penalty is appropriate, but it should be used rarely and only when life without parole is not sufficient,” Hestrin added. “We're not trying to be the death penalty capital, and I think that 2015 was an aberration, because the rest of the time that I've been in office, I've shown great restraint."

Gressley responded by noting Riverside County also led the nation in death penalty cases in 2017, according to a Death Penalty Information Center report.

She also mentioned the far higher cost of prosecuting death penalty cases compared to life without parole cases, adding she would only pursue death penalty cases in “very rare” situations.

In contrast, Strunsky said he would not pursue the death penalty as the county’s district attorney, and criticized the pursuit of death penalty cases as money being spent “on an ideology.”

“We also know that we have limited dollars, and a district attorney has to decide how to use resources,” Strunsky said.

“There is no chance that somebody will be executed on a Riverside County conviction in the near future,” Strunsky said. “Mr. Hestrin knows that. He knows that’s not going to happen, yet he spends millions of your tax dollars to pursue this false promise.”

Hestrin, Strunsky disagree on criminal court treatment for homeless people

The candidates were also at odds over a program recently unveiled by Hestrin's office to offer community-based treatment to homeless people facing criminal prosecution for low-level crimes.

Strunsky criticized the program as “regressive,” arguing the district attorney should join in the state-level push to get cases of homeless individuals into civil court for subsequent mental health treatment.

“The homelessness problem has no business anywhere near the criminal justice system,” Strunsky said. “We need to move it to civil courts, and we need to be humane and realize these aren’t crimes. These are people that need help.”

Hestrin countered by pointing to voter-approved initiatives such as Proposition 47, which in 2014 reclassified some felonies as misdemeanors, arguing such changes have made it more difficult for his office to coerce people into treatment.

“Moving the homeless problem to the civil courts is a disaster that will make it 10 times worse than it is right now,” Hestrin said.

“I’m not proposing, in the new homeless court, to jail the homeless, but we are proposing to force them into treatment,” Hestrin said. “If that means they go into the jail beds for two or three days so they dry up, get off whatever drug they happen to be on, we can do that, and that’s not cruel.”

Gressley said, if elected, she would propose a public-private task force to address crimes related to homelessness.

“I will be supporting any efforts to essentially sit down with people who work on the frontlines, out there working with nonprofits and certain agencies to try to figure out why these crimes are happening and try to prevent them in the beginning,” Gressley said.

Candidates agree civil trials shouldn’t be paused to address criminal case backlog

While disagreeing on some issues, the candidates found some common ground during the forum, with all three in agreement that civil trials shouldn’t be suspended to prioritize the county's criminal case backlog amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Hestrin’s challengers argued the district attorney’s office has not adequately addressed the issue. Strunsky estimated 1,800 cases are set for trial in Riverside County, and said there has been “no effort to whittle down those cases and get rid of the low-level and mid-level cases.”

“There seems to be no realization by the district attorney that this is a huge problem,” Strunsky said. “All we have to do is look at the numbers.”

Hestrin responded by noting his office settled more criminal cases during the 2019-20 fiscal year, which includes the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, than any county except Los Angeles, according to a state Judicial Council report. Hestrin said his office is working to “triage” cases.

“What I suspect is that many of these cases, when they see the light of a courtroom, will plead, because we're offering bargain-basement deals for many of these cases,” Hestrin said. “So, I think there's a way out of this.”

Gressley said the county needs to settle “a whole lot of cases,” but added she has “a different perspective” than Hestrin on the issue.

“I don't think there's a lot of bargain-basement deals going on,” Gressley said. “I think that we need to be more reasonable, and we need to stop squabbling over minor time in jail, some house arrest or things like that. We need to settle cases.”

The election between the three candidates is set for June 7, with a potential runoff between the top two finishers in November if no candidate emerges with a majority of the vote.

