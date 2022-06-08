Election results: Riverside County DA Hestrin jumps out to early lead over Strunsky, Gressley

Candidates for Riverside County district attorney: From left, Lara Gressley, Mike Hestrin and Burke Strunsky.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has captured an early lead over two challengers in his bid to defend his position as the county's top prosecutor.

Hestrin had 71,938 votes, Strunsky had 34,341 and Gressley had 33,824.

Any of the candidates could win the seat in the June 7 election if they are able to garner an outright majority. If not, the top two challengers will move on to a November run off.

Hestrin has run on a platform that he has the experience to continue to be the county's DA, has earned the trust of leaders in the county's criminal justice system and has characterized himself as a victim's advocate who pursues aggressive prosecutions.

His challengers have traded barbs with him over a ballooning department budget, number of case resolutions and the practicality of pursuing the death penalty when the state has stopped carrying out executions.

The race has had several flashpoints. Questions were raised about SAFE Family Justice Center, a non-profit housed in the DA's Office, and its management of a donation intended to help the Turpin siblings after their rescue from years of abuse.

The Desert Sun reported that the DA's office has been plagued by missing case information and data related to demographics in light of a recent law change requiring such data to be made available when requested in criminal cases.

And, most recently, a case in which a man accused of a domestic violence assault negotiated a plea deal and is accused of killing his child months later. A prosecutor from the DA's office wrote a scathing brief in the case claiming Strunsky, the judge who oversaw the plea, should have sentenced him to jail. Strunsky disputed the claim and characterized it as "political warfare" intended to incorrectly brand him as soft on crime.

Gressley told The Desert Sun she takes issue with the DA's office having allowed the man to plea down a previous case in which he was accused of strangling a domestic partner to a lesser misdemeanor of fighting in public.

Hestrin, who has been criticized by Strunsky and Gressley for his acceptance of contributions from law enforcement unions, has a considerable fundraising advantage over the two challengers, outraising each of them by more than $500,000 since January.

Hestrin has raised roughly $615,000 this year, while Strunsky's campaign has gained roughly $113,000 over the same period, and Gressley's team reported raising roughly $73,000 in contributions this year, according to campaign finance records.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County election results: DA Hestrin vs. Strunsky, Gressley