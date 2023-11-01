Riverside County deputy shoots and kills allegedly armed man in San Jacinto

A Riverside County deputy shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed in San Jacinto on Tuesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a report about an armed man at a business in the 1400 block of South San Jacinto Avenue at 3:22 p.m. They saw a man fitting a suspect's description riding a bicycle north on San Jacinto Avenue when they arrived.

Deputies followed the man behind a business and instructed him to get off his bicycle, the department said. The shooting took place when the man allegedly got off his bicycle and produced a handgun, according to the department. He was shot and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured. The deputy who shot the man will be on administrative leave per department policy and their name will not be released at this time, the department said.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s office will lead an investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto