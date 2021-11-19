Riverside County launches probe into care and services provided to Turpin siblings after rescue

Riverside County has hired a former federal judge to investigate services and treatment provided to the 13 Turpin siblings who were rescued from a torturous home in Perris four years ago.

The move follows reports by ABC News in which some of the siblings said they were living in poor surroundings and unable to access basic services or money that had been raised for them through private donations — allegations backed by county District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

The investigation is yet another involving the county's embattled Department of Public Social Services, which has for years been accused of failing to protect children from abuse and crime. The failures also have resulted in more than $14 million in civil settlements paid by the county to the juvenile victims of abuse.

Riverside County CEO Jeff Van Wagenen said in a statement Friday his office has retained former U.S. District Judge Stephen G. Larson to investigate "the recent allegations regarding the care, services and placement provided to the 13 Turpin siblings by Riverside County departments."

He said the probe will “analyze the services provided to the six minor children and seven adult children, and assess the quality of care provided.”

"In addition, the examination will review the various departmental programs to assess the level of care, attention and services provided to children and dependent adults under the programs’ care and supervision," Van Wagenen said.

The report is expected to be presented to the county by March 31, and it will "serve as the foundation for action to implement policy and program reforms within Riverside County, as necessary," he said.

The investigation will be focused on a network of county departments that were entrusted with the care of the siblings after their rescue, according to a county spokesperson. The Riverside County Public Guardian's Office, a division of Riverside University Health System-Behavioral Health, took custody of the adults, and Child Welfare Services, a division of the county's Department of Public Social Services, took custody of the children.

Story continues

Turpin children endured years of torture at hands of their parents

The Turpin siblings ranged in age from 2 to 29 when they were rescued from the home of their parents, David Allen Turpin and Louise Ann Turpin, who are both now serving 25 years to life in prison for imprisoning and torturing 12 of their 13 children in what was described as a house of horrors.

More: Attorney gives update on Turpin kids, says they're doing well despite coronavirus pandemic

More: PHOTOS: Turpins sentenced to life; parole possible in 25 years

Prosecutors said the children were often chained to their beds, permitted to shower only once a year and were barely fed, leaving them woefully malnourished.

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter escaped the family’s Muir Woods Road residence on Jan. 14, 2018, and told a 911 dispatcher that her two younger sisters were "chained up to their beds," shackled so tightly their bodies were bruised, according to testimony from the defendants’ preliminary hearing.

"They chain us up if we do things we’re not supposed to," the girl said in a conversation with a 911 dispatcher, played in court. "Sometimes, my sisters wake up and start crying (because of the pain)."

Accusations about the care provided in Riverside County

In interviews airing on Friday on ABC, Jordan Turpin, now 21, said she had been released without warning from extended foster care and left to fend largely for herself.

"I don’t really have a way to get food right now," she said.

Her sister, 33-year-old Jennifer, told ABC, "Where I live is not the best area."

The investigation involves but is not solely focused on the county's Department of Public Social Services, which has been plagued by botched child abuse investigations and failures to protect dependents.

One case is of the death of 8-year-old Corona boy, Noah McIntosh, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in March 2019. Investigators later opened a homicide investigation and have since charged his father, Bryce McIntosh, with his murder.

An investigation into the boy's death by the Riverside County DA and the media eventually led to the release of records showing that the county had received at least 10 reports of suspected child abuse leveled at Bryce McIntosh over about a year's time before Noah's killing.

A Desert Sun analysis of the records found that investigators labeled the reports as "unfounded," "inconclusive," or partially substantiated before they were closed. Remains believed to belong to Noah were later found in a wilderness area of unincorporated county land, according to criminal court filings.

In another case, Deon Austin Welch was sentenced to 230 years for sexual abuse he committed against a juvenile daughter of his girlfriend, which led to her pregnancy. It was later found that the department had closed investigations of the suspected abuse and allowed the juvenile to continue to live with Welch, which led to further abuse.

The county has paid more than $14 million in settlements won by victims of abuse alleging the department failed to protect them.

And the cases have resulted in administrative upheaval at the department as the former director, Susan Von Zaber, resigned in 2018 and her successor, Sarah Mack, left the job in February 2020.

The cases also resulted in a county investigation focused on reducing crime against children and settlement costs. The investigation, conducted by an outside firm, lasted about a year, cost nearly $150,000 and resulted in a seven-page report released in October 2019. The report provided some detail on how the county will enhance its protections for children.

Turpin kids felt 'betrayed' by county

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin told ABC some of the adult children are "living in squalor" or in "crime-ridden neighborhoods," unable to access money that was raised on their behalf after their rescue.

"That is unimaginable to me — that we could have the very worst case of child abuse that I’ve ever seen, and then that we would then not be able to get it together to give them basic needs," Hestrin said.

ABC reported some of the siblings have no meaningful access to basic needs such as health care, transportation, food or safe housing.

Melissa Donaldson, the county’s director of victim services, told the network the children “felt betrayed” by the county.

"Did we see kids having to not have a safe place to live or stay at times? Yes. Did they have enough food at times? They did not," Donaldson said. "They had to go to churches and eat because they didn’t know how to manage money — and some without housing at times."

In his statement Friday, Van Wagenen said his office is working to overhaul the county’s child welfare and dependent adult systems, adding some improvements have already been made. However, he acknowledged "more remains to be done."

"Without exception, the focus of the County of Riverside is on improving the lives of those we serve," he said. "We are committed to protecting the safety, health and welfare of the most vulnerable in our community, and to safeguard them from harm and exploitation. While our dedicated staff work tirelessly every day to accomplish that mission, there have been instances in which those we seek to protect have been harmed."

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Care of rescued Turpin siblings the subject of new Riverside County probe