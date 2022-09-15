Riverside County mother and grandmother arrested in 5-year-old's death

A 5-year-old's mother and grandmother were arrested in connection with the child's death days after deputies were called to a Coachella home where the child had stopped breathing last week.

The child's mother, 37-year-old Vanessa Rangel, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday by deputies serving a search warrant in the 51500 block of Date Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The child's maternal grandmother, 55-year-old Hilaria Rangel, was arrested by Coachella police at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at a location on Miro Lane, according to jail records.

Authorities started investigating after deputies were called around 7:53 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street in Coachella, according to the Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival, family members directed deputies to a child not breathing," authorities said. "Deputies and [California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection] medics performed life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene."

The Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that further details about the incident "will not be released at this time."

Spokespeople for the department did not answer follow-up questions, including on the nature of the child's injuries.

Both women were arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, deputies said.

Jail records show they are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at (760) 863-8990 or (760) 393-3528.

