Riverside County pastor arrested for alleged child sex assault

A local pastor was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a child in Riverside County.

The suspect was identified as David Helbling, 79, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 30, deputies responded to reports of a previous child sex assault that occurred at a property on the 23000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Moreno Valley.

Investigators discovered the juvenile victim had allegedly been assaulted by Helbling. Neither the victim’s age nor gender was released.

On Feb. 14, deputies searched the Moreno Valley property where evidence related to the assault was collected, authorities said.

Helbling was arrested on “multiple felony charges related to the crimes against the juvenile victim,” deputies said. He is being held on $2 million bail.

David Helbling, 79, seen in a photo from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information on this case to call Investigator McCracken at 951-486-6710.

