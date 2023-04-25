Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in motorcycle collision

Deputy Andrew Davidson, 23, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, was killed in a crash April 24, 2023, the department announced.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department is mourning another death — this time an off-duty deputy who died in a traffic accident.

On Monday, sheriff's officials announced that deputy Andrew Davidson, 23, was killed in the collision earlier that morning.

Davidson was riding his motorcycle home from work, and was in Riverside near Van Buren Boulevard between Garfield Street and California Avenue, when he collided with a sedan. Davidson's motorcycle caught on fire, however, bystanders extinguished the flames, officer Ryan Railsback said.

Davidson died at the hospital. The sedan’s driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Riverside Police do not suspect alcohol played a part in the collision.

Davidson was hired by the department in March 2022, and worked at the Perris Station, Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Davidson," the sheriff's department announced via Twitter.

Deputies Calhoun and Cordero

Davidson was the third Riverside Sheriff's deputy to die in the last four months.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13, while responding to a domestic violence call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. An emergency call-taker heard the sounds of a struggle after someone inside the home called to report a child custody issue.

Calhoun was the first deputy on the scene and was shot by Jesse Navarro, according to authorities. Another deputy arrived and found Calhoun wounded in the street.

The second deputy engaged in a shootout with the Navarro and wounded him, according to sheriff's officials.

Calhoun was taken to Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

Calhoun had served with the sheriff's department for 11 months and had previously served with the San Diego Police Department for two years. He is survived by his then-expectant wife and two sons.

Sheriff Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot and killed in December, while making a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue in the Jurupa Valley area.

Story continues

As Cordero approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as William Shae McKay, 44, shot and killed the deputy, authorities said. A witness called 911 and attended to Cordero's wounds until deputies arrived.

McKay fled the scene and led officers on a multi-county chase. His vehicle broke down and an alleged gun battle ensued between the suspect and officers. McKay was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Cordero served with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for roughly eight years and was assigned to the motor unit.

He is survived by his parents and stepbrother.

The deaths of Calhoun and Corderomark the first time in nearly 20 years that a Riverside County sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. The last time a deputy was killed was in 2003, the Associated Press reported.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in motorcycle collision