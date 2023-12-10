A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot a person who was allegedly armed with a knife after deputies responded to a home burglary in Palm Desert early Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the 49000 block of Highway 74 in Palm Desert in response to a reported burglary in progress. The reporting party “advised they were hiding in a bedroom but could hear someone inside their residence,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s department released later Sunday.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered an unsecured door and entered the residence. Deputies located and detained one subject when a second person appeared from a back room armed with a knife, according to the sheriff’s department.

When the person refused to drop the knife at deputies’ orders, an officer shot the individual. Deputies then provided medical aid, and the wounded person, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other subject was transported to a local sheriff’s station and later released after an interview. No other injuries were reported because of the incident.

The deputy who shot the subject, whose name was not released, will be placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Investigators from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office assigned to the sheriff department’s Force Investigations Detail are leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator J.R. Ferrer at 951-955-2700 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Master Investigator Martin Alfaro at 760-393-3528.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County sheriff’s deputy shoots intruder allegedly armed in Palm Desert home