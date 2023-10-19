Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Thousand Palms

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy was wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Thousand Palms.

Little is known about the incident, but Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed that deputy was shot and was being transported to the hospital and the suspect was in custody.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries are unknown, but an update by the sheriff’s department at 9:30 p.m. said the deputy was currently undergoing surgery.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, but urged the public to avoid the area of Ramon Road and Robert Road.

More information was expected to be released by the Sheriff’s Department’s on its social media pages.

