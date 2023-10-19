Riverside County sheriff’s deputy shot, undergoes surgery

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was shot in Thousand Palms and was transported to a hospital, where they underwent surgery and were in stable condition.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department at 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, took to the social media site X to announce the shooting in the area of Ramon and Robert roads.

The shooting occurred at a business center near Domino's Pizza and Taqueria San Miguel restaurant, according to News Channel 3.

The area is located north of Interstate 10 in the Coachella Valley of Riverside County.

An update by the department posted at 9:27 p.m. said the deputy was undergoing surgery.

At 9:51 p.m., sheriff’s officials said a suspect was in custody and had also been transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

At 11:29 p.m., sheriff’s officials posted that the “Deputy is in stable condition. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Authorities also urged the public to avoid the area where the shooting had occurred.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal further details on the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Over the past years, two Riverside County sheriff’s deputies have been shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13, 2003, while responding to a domestic violence call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. He was taken to Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

Calhoun had served with the sheriff's department for 11 months and had previously served with the San Diego Police Department for two years.

Sheriff Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot and killed On Dec. 29, 2022, while making a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue in the Jurupa Valley area.

Cordero served with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for roughly eight years and was assigned to the motor unit.

Deputies Calhoun and Cordero were being honored on Wednesday night at a Blue Mass conducted by the Diocese of San Bernardino.

