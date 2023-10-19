Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot in Thousand Palms; suspect in custody

One deputy was shot in Thousand Palms and is on the way to the hospital Wednesday night according to a tweet from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The tweet, posted at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, did not give any additional details besides noting the condition of the officer is unknown. It also urged people to avoid the area of Ramon Road and Robert Road.

A second tweet posted at 8:31 p.m. said the suspect is in custody, and an update at 9:51 p.m. said the suspect was also brought to the hospital.

Another update posted at 9:27 p.m. said the deputy is undergoing surgery.

The department couldn't be immediately reached for comment, but said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that any updates will be posted on social media.

The post referred to the incident as a "deputy-involved shooting," which typically means that an officer fired a weapon. However, the post did not specify if any shots had been fired by law enforcement.

Recent violence against deputies

Two Riverside County sheriff’s deputies have been shot and killed in the line of duty over the past year.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over a pickup truck, whose driver opened fire as Cordero approached. After a manhunt and freeway chase, the 44-year-old shooter, William Shae McKay, was killed in a shootout with deputies.

Two weeks later, on Jan. 13, Deputy Darnell Calhoun was sent to a home in Lakeland Village, near Lake Elsinore, after a 911 call where dispatchers could hear an apparent domestic altercation before the line went dead. Less than 20 seconds after Calhoun arrived on the scene, Jesse Ceazar Navarro opened fire on the deputy from behind the door of a pickup truck, according to an arrest warrant filed in court.

Navarro is charged with first-degree murder, and Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has said he will seek the death penalty.

The two deputies’ killings were the first violent deaths in the line of duty in nearly 20 years. Sheriff Chad Bianco said shortly after Calhoun’s death that deputies are working “in a time where there is a growing population that has absolutely zero respect for other people.”

The sheriff added at the time: “Nationwide, we are confronting these situations with armed individuals that, over what seem to be minor disagreements, are willing to engage law enforcement in life-and-death gun battles all too frequently.”

This is a developing story.

