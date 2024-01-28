Riverside County sheriff warns about scam calls asking for money
The scammers ask their target to pay money to clear up an outstanding warrant and prevent an arrest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.
The scammers ask their target to pay money to clear up an outstanding warrant and prevent an arrest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to make the Super Bowl.
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense quickly became one of the worst in the country.
Lamar Jackson showed off another skill on Sunday.
These guys are dealing.
The world wants to build more nuclear power plants as a way to solve the climate crisis. One problem: Uranium, used to power those plants, is in short supply.
X head of business operations Joe Benarroch said the company plans to open a new office in Austin, Texas dedicated to content moderation, according to Bloomberg. The team will focus on stopping the spread of child sexual exploitation materials.
Tightening consumer wallets are no match for McDonald's value appeal.
These are the best mpg cars that run just on gas. You won't find any hybrids or EVs in this list, and many are quite affordable.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
In this edition, I’m going to look at Brex’s latest round of layoffs, the state of fintech investing in 2023 and more! For spend management startup Brex, this was the case for its employee headcount. As things have come down to earth, Brex is attempting a reset, announcing this week it cut 282 employees, or nearly 20% of its staff, in a restructuring.
Childcare expenses are putting increasing strain on American households, forcing families to raid their savings and slow their spending.
A warm winter means an early return for wool-munching pests.
Donald Trump wants to apply "universal baseline tariffs" of 10% that would apply to most foreign products coming into the US. Richard Nixon tried the same thing more than five decades ago.
This is the internet-famous oil-absorbing roller with more than 36,000 rave reviews!
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth (thanks Estée Lauder!).
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
Credit cards can be an outstanding personal finance tool for a number of reasons. You can even pay bills with a credit card — the secret is knowing which expenses to cover.
The Erae II takes the customizable MPE playing surface of the original and adds a more robust interface and tons of connectivity options.