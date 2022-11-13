Riverside County Sheriff's department investigate deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon on Saturday.

Sgt. Brandi Swan said in an email that the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Carmen Avenue, near Cabazon Elementary School and about 2 miles away from Cabazon Outlets.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is active and there is no danger to the public, Swan said. The sheriff's department requested people to avoid the area.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County deputies investigate shooting in Cabazon