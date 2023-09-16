Riverside County sheriff's deputy faces charges for extortion, sexual activity with inmates

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Banning was arrested Friday facing several felony charges for extortion and for attempting to engage in sexual activity with incarcerated women.

32-year-old corrections officer Christian Heidecker turned himself in Friday to department investigators, who were notified at the end of August of possible crimes by a deputy assigned to the Riverside Alternative Sentencing Program at the Coordinated Custody Management Unit in Banning.

“Investigators learned a correctional deputy was extorting female inmates who were assigned to the home confinement unit,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

People assigned to this program are required to wear ankle monitors in order to finish their court sentence while confined to their homes. It’s unclear where the alleged extortion and sexual activity occurred; the department said Friday it was releasing no further details of the ongoing investigation.

Heidecker was arrested in Temecula and booked in the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. Jail records show he faces eight possible felony changes, including one count of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, three counts of attempted sexual activity with an inmate and four counts of extortion under color of authority.

Heidecker, who has been placed on administrative leave, was being held on $1 million bail, and jail records show he remained in custody Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

