Riverside County sheriff's deputy kills man authorities say was armed with rifle in Wildomar

Christian Martinez
·1 min read
Man with rife shot by Riverside County sheriff&#39;s deputies
(Los Angeles Times)

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man authorities say was brandishing a rifle outside a home in Wildomar on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 34600 block of Orange Street around 1:25 p.m. after reports of a person who told dispatchers he was armed with a rifle, wanted to kill himself and was trying to make contact with someone inside the residence, the Sheriff's Department said in a release.

Before deputies arrived, they were told that shots had been fired and that the person inside the house was hiding inside, fearful for their life, sheriff's officials said.

Once at the home, deputies found a man holding a rifle and opened fire, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupant of the residence was not injured.

The Sheriff's Department did not say what prompted the shooting.

The identity of the person killed had not been released as of Monday afternoon, and authorities declined to provide the person's age or city of residence.

The deputy who shot the man also was not identified but had been placed on administrative leave, sheriff's officials said.

Sunday's fatal shooting comes two days after Riverside County sheriff's deputies and officers from the Beaumont and Banning police departments and the California Highway Patrol shot and killed a man who authorities said rammed his vehicle into multiple police cruisers, trapping an officer under the vehicle.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aviation groups ask White House to intervene in 5G safety dispute

    Groups representing U.S. airlines, aircraft manufacturers and airports urged the White House late on Monday to intervene to delay the use by wireless carriers of C-Band spectrum for 5G, which they warn could cause dramatic disruptions for air travel. "Time has run out and it’s imperative that the White House intervene today to delay the imminent rollout of C-band 5G signals," the groups said in a statement, issued just hours before the spectrum is due to come into use. "Starting Wednesday, the disruptions to our country’s aviation system are going to be incredibly challenging, especially at a time when the industry is currently experiencing COVID-related operational issues," the statement from the Aerospace Industries Association, International Air Transport Association, Regional Airline Association and others said.

  • Changes coming to Meck jail, including fewer inmates, after NC report, sheriff says

    More than 25% of inmate population at uptown detention center and about 81 workers had COVID, according to a state inspector.

  • Record cargo shipped through Egypt's Suez Canal last year

    Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said the key waterway netted record revenues last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and a six-day blockage by giant cargo ship the Ever Given.

  • Australia's COVID-19 cases surge, hospitalisations hit pandemic high in NSW

    Australia's COVID-19 cases touched a fresh pandemic high on Tuesday amid an Omicron surge in its two most populous states as hospitalisations in New South Wales (NSW), home to Sydney, surpassed the record numbers hit during the Delta outbreak. NSW and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's 25 million people, saw another spike in infections, with 37,151 new cases reported between them, just shy of the national one-day high of 37,212 hit a day earlier. Tasmania reported 702 new cases.

  • Virtual inauguration after new Florida mayor gets COVID

    The incoming mayor of a major Florida city will take office in a virtual inauguration ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said. Ken Welch was scheduled to be sworn in Thursday on the steps of City Hall as St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor, but that ceremony has been canceled to follow quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release. “Let this serve as a reminder to all of us to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Welch said in a statement.

  • Amarillo area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2022

    Amarillo hospitals welcome their first babies of the New year. BSA welcomed Krew Lee Merkel at 4:12 a.m. on Jan. 1 2022. NWTHS welcomed X’Alenya Baca at 6:04 a.m. New Year's Day

  • New parents welcome baby early into New Year at Louisville hospital

    New parents welcome baby early into New Year at Louisville hospital

  • Brazil health agency confirms COVID-19 cases in cruise ship

    Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Preziosa had to wait more than six hours to disembark at Rio de Janeiro Sunday due to an inspection by Brazilian health authorities that confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 on board - 26 passengers and two crew members. Rio’s health secretariat said in a statement that among those who tested positive, people living in Rio or the nearby region can quarantine themselves at home. After the inspection, MSC Preziosa was authorized by federal health regulator Anvisa to continue operating.

  • Lawyers for Idaho death row inmate say Gov. Little’s denial of clemency violated law

    Last week, Idaho’s parole board recommended reducing Gerald Pizzuto’s death sentence to a life sentence, which Little rejected.

  • Fractional aircraft ownership company Volato orders 15 HondaJet Elites

    Based in Georgia, a new fractional aircraft ownership company has placed an order for 15 HondaJet Elite S airplanes. Its business is bolstered by the addition of charter flight service.

  • Bye Ben? Roethlisberger eyes one last stand at Heinz Field

    Ben Roethlisberger has been flirting with the idea of retirement for years. For the first time in his nearly two-decade career, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback did more than just hint that the end is near. “I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it,” Roethlisberger said in the run-up to Monday night's game against Cleveland at Heinz Field.

  • Emirates is giving 52 of its Airbus A380s a brand-new look including upgrades in every cabin and premium economy seating — see inside

    Emirates will fly the Airbus A380 for decades to come and lucky passengers will get to experience the epitome of luxury travel while onboard.

  • ‘This is your Asian family’: Wine-holding woman calls her ‘Asian kids’ during racist rant in Las Vegas

    A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.

  • Employee Who Beat a Black Man Having a Seizure In a North Carolina Convenience Store Is Arrested as Community Outrage Builds

    A video has emerged in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, showing a clerk at a local convenience store beating a customer as he suffers a seizure. […]

  • Kidnapped Chinese man reunites with family 33 years later using map he drew from memory

    A Chinese man abducted as a child 33 years ago was finally reunited with his family with help from the authorities and a map of his home village that he drew from memory. Li was only 4 years old when he was reportedly lured from his home in a village in Zhaotong, Yunnan Province, by a neighbor using a toy in 1989. After being abducted, Li drew pictures of his home village at least once a day to remember what it looked like.

  • She Was a Child Bride. Why Does Her Ex Still Share Custody of Their Child?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of Ash PereiraLast year, Ash Pereira called the police in her hometown of Enterprise, Alabama, to report a rape.The date of the alleged crime was nearly 15 years earlier; the accused, her now ex-husband, Jason Greathouse. Pereira, now 30, was locked in a bitter custody dispute with the man, a former youth pastor who impregnated her when she was 15 and he was 25.What ensued was shocking to Pereira and many observers: Her ex w

  • Man Dies After Attempting To Jump New York Subway Turnstile

    Police responding to a 911 call found the 28-year-old unresponsive at a Queens station.

  • Overloaded human smuggling plane crashes in Texas desert. Pilot flees, cops say

    While the pilot — a Texas man — escaped the scene, police believe he may have lost an eye in the crash.

  • Widow: "They didn't say, 'Police.' They didn't say, 'Freeze.' ... They just shot him."

    The wife of a man shot to death by a police officer said he was killed during a New Year's celebration involving gunfire aimed skyward.

  • Inside the Sick, Murderous Mind of the BTK Killer

    A&EDennis Rader, aka the BTK Killer (for “bind, torture, kill”), was one of the 20th century’s most heinous serial killers. He was also one of its greatest criminal copycats, inspired to become a notorious psychopath by True Detective magazine and predecessors such as Richard “Dick” Hickock and Perry Smith (the ex-cons whose murder of the Clutter family was the basis for Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood) and Harvey Glatman (aka the Lonely Hearts Killer). A self-described “monster” with a sadistic f