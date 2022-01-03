Riverside County sheriff's deputy kills man authorities say was armed with rifle in Wildomar

(Los Angeles Times)

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man authorities say was brandishing a rifle outside a home in Wildomar on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 34600 block of Orange Street around 1:25 p.m. after reports of a person who told dispatchers he was armed with a rifle, wanted to kill himself and was trying to make contact with someone inside the residence, the Sheriff's Department said in a release.

Before deputies arrived, they were told that shots had been fired and that the person inside the house was hiding inside, fearful for their life, sheriff's officials said.

Once at the home, deputies found a man holding a rifle and opened fire, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupant of the residence was not injured.

The Sheriff's Department did not say what prompted the shooting.

The identity of the person killed had not been released as of Monday afternoon, and authorities declined to provide the person's age or city of residence.

The deputy who shot the man also was not identified but had been placed on administrative leave, sheriff's officials said.

Sunday's fatal shooting comes two days after Riverside County sheriff's deputies and officers from the Beaumont and Banning police departments and the California Highway Patrol shot and killed a man who authorities said rammed his vehicle into multiple police cruisers, trapping an officer under the vehicle.

