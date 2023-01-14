Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot near Lake Elsinore, suspect in custody

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore and a suspect was in custody, the sheriff's department reported Friday afternoon.

The deputy was being transported to a local hospital after the department warned of a shooting investigation in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore just after 5 p.m. on social media. The department did not immediately comment on the deputy's condition.

The incident marks the second shooting of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in the last few weeks. In late December, 32-year-old deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. Several thousand people gathered for his funeral service last week, where he was remembered as a man whose “acts came from a precious, honest heart.”

A deputy has been shot in #lakeelsinore. Suspect is in custody. Deputy is being transported to local hospital. More details to follow. https://t.co/OyFV5nnYVm — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 14, 2023

This developing story will be updated.

