Riverside County sheriff's deputy fatally shot during traffic stop

Richard Winton, Christian Martinez, Summer Lin
·1 min read
Riverside County Sheriff Jurupa Valley Station.
The Riverside County sheriff's Jurupa Valley station. (Google Maps)

A Riverside Sheriff's Department deputy died Thursday afternoon after being shot in Jurupa Valley during a traffic stop, according to a law enforcement source.

The suspect then led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 which appear to end in gunfire, TV footage showed.

The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue around 2:44 p.m., according to social media posts from the Sheriff's Department. Authorities advised the public to stay away from the area.

A deputy, whose identity hasn't been released, was shot, according to the department.

A news conference regarding the incident is set to take place this afternoon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

