Riverside County sheriff's deputy fatally shot during traffic stop

The Riverside County sheriff's Jurupa Valley station. (Google Maps)

A Riverside Sheriff's Department deputy died Thursday afternoon after being shot in Jurupa Valley during a traffic stop, according to a law enforcement source.

The suspect then led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 which appear to end in gunfire, TV footage showed.

The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue around 2:44 p.m., according to social media posts from the Sheriff's Department. Authorities advised the public to stay away from the area.

A deputy, whose identity hasn't been released, was shot, according to the department.

A news conference regarding the incident is set to take place this afternoon.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.