Riverside County Sheriff's Lieutenant Dies In Line Of Duty: COVID

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA — The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that another of its sworn officers has died from COVID-19 complications.

Correctional Lieutenant Steve Taylor died Thursday. He was 51, the department said.

Taylor's death is considered a "line of duty death" because he contracted the virus while serving as an employee in the county's jail system, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Brandi Swan. Taylor was most recently assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

"On behalf of the entire Department, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Correctional Lieutenant Steve Taylor," the sheriff's department wrote in a news release.

Taylor began his service with the department as a correctional deputy on June 8, 1995, and was assigned to the Indio county jail. In July 1995, he was transferred to the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. On September 14, 2006, he was promoted to correctional corporal and transferred to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

In December of 2011, Taylor was promoted to correctional sergeant and transferred back to the Southwest Detention Center, where he remained until 2018 when he was transferred to the Sheriff's Inmate Training and Education Bureau in Banning.

On January 17, 2019, Taylor was promoted to his current rank of correctional lieutenant and again transferred to the Robert Presley Detention Center. He lived with his family in Moreno Valley, according to Swan.

Information about Taylor's funeral services is pending, but details are expected to be released in the coming days, according to Swan.

Law enforcement deaths that occur in the line of duty qualify surviving family members to receive compensation.

According to the most recent data released Feb. 22 by Riverside University Health System, a total of 1,684 COVID cases have been reported in county jails since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 112 are active infections while the remainder are considered recovered. A total of three deaths have been reported since the pandemic began, according to RUHS. The data does not include Taylor's Feb. 24 death.



Taylor's passing marks the third COVID-related death of a sworn Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy that has been confirmed by the department. Deputy David Werksman died on April 2, 2020, just 24 hours after the passing of Deputy Terrell Young.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco reiterated in September that he would not mandate COVID-19 vaccination for his department's sworn officers, staff, or future new hires. Taylor's vaccination status and health background were not released.











This article originally appeared on the Banning-Beaumont Patch