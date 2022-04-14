Riverside County teacher arrested on suspicion of sending explicit photos to student

Eleanor Roosevelt High School

A Riverside County high school teacher was arrested this week on suspicion of sending sexually explicit photos to an underage male student.

Amanda Quinonez, 30, a teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, was arrested Tuesday, according to the county sheriff's department. She was released from custody Wednesday after posting a $50,000 bail.

Amanda Quinonez. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

The Riverside County district attorney’s office has not yet decided whether it will file charges in the case. Sheriff's Sgt. Edward Soto said the investigation is ongoing.

According to a letter sent to parents, the school immediately notified law enforcement once it was made aware of a possible “inappropriate relationship.”

Principal Dr. Greg Anderson said the Corona-Norco School District has a “zero-tolerance for any behavior that endangers our students."

Quinonez was hired as a language arts teacher at the school in 2016. In addition, she coached boys and girls water polo and swimming. This year, she was listed only as a girls water polo coach, according to a spokesperson at Eleanor Roosevelt High School.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.