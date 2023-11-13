Riverside firefighters rescue horse by hoisting it out of canal
Riverside firefighters rescued a horse by hoisting it out of a canal the animal and its rider fell into the waterway.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
The cooling, moisture-wicking bedding is 'ridiculously soft' — and ridiculously affordable.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
The Los Angeles Auto Show attracts gearheads from all over the US, and that means automakers big and small will be on hand to show them their latest cars, trucks and utility vehicles.
Plug Power stock fell sharply on Friday after the company issued a warning about its condition while posting larger losses than expected.
Cuffing season is the time of year when people forgo the thrill of swiping right for a quick shag in exchange for a more snuggly, extended affair.
Eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second appearance this week as policymakers send mixed messages on strategy.
Expect "Deadpool" and "Gladiator" sequels to resume shooting soon, Oscar campaigning to heat up and A-listers back on late-night couches.
More than 30 of the 300 officials in attendance reportedly fell ill. That number grew Wednesday, leading MLB to end the annual meetings early.
Morris took over as NC State's starter in October but doesn't want to play in a fifth game this season.
Lyft is introducing a "more affordable sort of higher-end ride" in an attempt to offer ride-hail products that customers actually want, CEO David Risher said Wednesday during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The move comes after Lyft has been successful, by some metrics, in regaining market share from Uber by slashing its ride-hail fares. In Q3, Lyft reported 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter, and increased gross bookings of around $3.6 million.
The Clippers were outscored by 15 points with Harden on the floor.
Warner Bros. Discovery, like other media companies, is dealing with a sluggish ad market. It's not clear there's an end in sight.
Stocks that missed Wall Street's earnings per share estimates are having their worst two-day price reaction since 2011.
He's the newly minted Sexiest Man Alive at age 57 — but he's been a heartthrob since the 1980s.
Sergei Pavlovich is 18-1 with 15 KOs heading into his bout against Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Uber reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that show a profitable ride-hail and delivery company that's chugging along in spite of slowing growth in some sectors. Investors had expected Uber to report revenues of around $9.5 billion (FactSet, Refinitiv), meaning that despite the company's growth, it fell short of estimates. Turning to profitability, Uber reported net income of $221 million in the third quarter, or 10 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
Automakers have lavished front-seat passengers with the best and latest safety gear, but the second row hasn't gotten the same level of attention.
The character that Caleb Williams represented in the emotion he showed after losing to Washington suggests he has far more to give than just throwing touchdown passes.
The Las Vegas Raiders have already squandered all the benefits of moving to a new city. Now it's up to Mark Davis to reverse this team's slide.