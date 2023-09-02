Riverside girl recalls terrifying moment man snuck into her home and touched her

A mother recalls the terrifying moment a man snuck into her Riverside home and touched her 12-year-old daughter earlier this week. The suspect, Daveon Alvarez, 28, is a convicted felon and a transient who was on parole for auto theft, Riverside police said. Alvarez was able to enter the victims’ home through an unlocked door. The victim, 12-year-old Jeffie Guitron, was asleep on the couch at the time. “He walked straight into the living room, stood in front of my daughter as she was asleep and touched her face with his hand,” said Laura Guitron, the victim's mother. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on September 1, 2023.

View comments