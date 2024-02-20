Riverside man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrested a man for selling fentanyl.

The suspect is 43-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez, a resident of Perris. Authorities say the arrest came after a weeks-long investigation that led them to Lopez.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Lopez’s residence, which is located in the 1000 block of Ruby Road. When they entered his home, authorities located and seized hundreds of multi-color fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Authorities also located several weapons and body armor in the home. Lopez was booked for several felony charges.

A 12-year-old child was also located in the home, in the vicinity of the narcotics. Deputies say the child was placed in the care of a relative.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is FDA-approved. However, it is used by drug dealers to increase the potency of their products. According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

The CDC says fentanyl overdoses are the No. 1 cause of death for people between 18 and 45 years old across the country.

