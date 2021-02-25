Riverside man arrested in Capitol riot after employer identifies him in news photo

Michael Finnegan
·3 min read
Riot police clear the hallway inside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Alan Hernandez of Riverside was arrested Thursday on charges of participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A Riverside man who believes in QAnon and other conspiracy theories was arrested Thursday on suspicion of participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

Andrew Alan Hernandez, 44, was shouting and carrying an American flag at the moment when Capitol security video captured him and fellow rioters violently pushing their way into the building, according to an FBI statement.

The mob was trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Hernandez had a GoPro camera zip-tied to the flag pole, according to the statement by FBI agent Richard Migliara. He was wearing a hat and shirt bearing the name and logo of the Riverside company where he worked, Milagra said in the statement filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

After the company received a complaint from someone who noticed the clothing in a photo published in the New York Times, a manager recognized Hernandez. He was fired "for misrepresenting the company in illegal activities," the FBI statement said.

The affidavit included multiple photos purporting to show Hernandez in the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with social media posts on his beliefs in various conspiracy theories. In one Twitter post, Hernandez said the U.S. would turn into "a tyrannical dictatorship" if Americans failed to fight attempts to "steal the vote" from Trump.

"Fight Fight Fight," he wrote.

The posts show that Hernandez believes in "Q-Anon, health and science related conspiracies, financial conspiracies, and various conspiracies associated to U.S. political figures," the FBI statement said.

Hernandez tweeted a photo of a burning "Q" — a symbol associated with QAnon — over a United States seal. Hernandez's postings also heaped praise on Trump, according to the FBI. "You are the Greatest President These United States of American Has Had!" one of his tweets said.

Hernandez is one of a dozen Californians among the more than 200 people arrested on charges related to the assault on the Capitol. He was charged with obstruction of justice or Congress, two counts of entering a restricted building without legal authorization and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Andrew Byrd, Hernandez's lawyer, had no immediate response to a request for comment. But in a Los Angeles federal court hearing conducted by remote video, Byrd said Hernandez "no longer adheres to the ideology that’s been alleged to him in the complaint.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenly Kiya Kato asked Hernandez whether he understood the charges.

"Yes, I understand what the government thinks," he replied from the unnamed site where he was incarcerated.

Kato also asked Hernandez whether he had any question about her authority to set his conditions of release while awaiting trial.

"No," he said.

Assistant U.S. Atty. Jeremiah Levine told the court that Hernandez for years had obsessed for hours every day "with his conspiracy theories."

He also said a search of Hernandez's home had found the same kind of zip ties that were carried by others in the Capitol riot — the type that police use as physical restraints.

The judge agreed to release Hernandez on a $50,000 bond.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Oxford vaccine team ‘assessing’ possibility of making pills or nasal sprays

    ‘They will take time to develop,’ says professor Sarah Gilbert

  • Ex-girlfriend leads FBI to Capitol riot suspect who called her a 'moron' in a text, feds say

    Richard Michetti took a break during the Jan. 6 attack to berate the woman in the text message, authorities said.

  • So Much for Looking Cool While You Deliver the Mail

    The Next Generation Delivery Vehicle is a visual abomination.

  • ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok users

    ByteDance has agreed to a $92 million class-action settlement to settle data privacy claims from some U.S. TikTok users, according to documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Illinois. ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the short video app that has more than 100 million U.S. users, agreed to the settlement after more than a year of litigation. "While we disagree with the assertions, rather than go through lengthy litigation, we'd like to focus our efforts on building a safe and joyful experience for the TikTok community," TikTok said Thursday.

  • Illegal gold mine in Indonesia collapses, killing 6 workers

    An illegal gold mine on Indonesia's Sulawesi island collapsed on nearly two dozen people who were working inside, killing six and leaving one worker missing, officials said Thursday. Survivors estimated 23 people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in Central Sulawesi province's Parigi Moutong district collapsed late Wednesday due to unstable soil, said Andrias Hendrik Johannes, who heads the local search and rescue agency. Illegal or informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to those who labor in conditions with a high risk of injury or death.

  • Hong Kong's freedoms threadbare as China removes last vestiges of political opposition

    China’s Communist Party wields much, if not all, of the political power in Hong Kong, having chipped away at the “one country, two systems” model meant to guarantee the former British colony’s unique freedoms after being returned to mainland rule. Four elected opposition lawmakers were ousted last year and those remaining resigned in protest, further skewing the city legislature toward Beijing loyalists. Mainland allies have also long represented the majority on a committee that selects the city’s leader. Outsized political influence has allowed Beijing the ability to exercise its will over Hong Kong, often thinly disguising it as ‘process’ – for instance, passing a law last June through city legislature making it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem. In some instances, China has completely bypassed Hong Kong, imposing new laws at will, including introducing a sweeping national security law last summer criminalising any behaviour deemed as subversion, secession, terrorism or foreign collusion. Now, China is moving to remove the last threads of political opposition in Hong Kong by introducing restrictions on the city’s electoral system to identify and bar candidates deemed unpatriotic from running for any elected office. China is expected to press forward with plans to create a senior group of government officials with the legal authority to investigate and determine whether candidates are loyal to Beijing. Hong Kong officials also plan to introduce a bill requiring district councillors, one of the lowest elected offices, to take loyalty oaths and ban them from running again for five years if deemed unpatriotic. Local councillors have no legislative power and instead oversee community affairs, such as upgrading public facilities or organising cultural activities. But in November 2019, Beijing was alarmed when pro-democracy candidates tripled their seats on district councils to hold a record 389 of 452 elected spots in a stunning victory – viewed as a referendum against China’s leadership at the end of a long year of mass protests. Such actions – blocking candidates, no matter how little power they have while in office – are aimed at ensuring only one voice in government is allowed to shine through, and to snuff out future revivals of the pro-democracy movement. It also serves to prompt more Hongkongers, worried about a lack of liberties in the city, to move abroad – giving them even further reason to flee. Already activists are seeking asylum in countries including the UK. Protesters during mass unrest in 2019 spoke of fears that Hong Kong would soon become ‘just another Chinese city’ – governed by an ever-tightening authoritarian government that demands complete deference and punishes any pocket of dissent. Beijing has done everything in its power to first squash the protests and create a culture of fear, and now to ensure that political dissent never returns, suggesting that those fears are indeed quickly coming true. Telegraph View: Democracy in Hong Kong is now nothing more than a charade

  • Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reunite on Set of Their New Film: 'Reconnecting with an Old Pal'

    The two actors will star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming movie The Adam Project

  • 'Dracula' actor Claes Bang was given a bronze cast of his teeth saying 'fangs for the memories'

    Bang said he is "in the dark" as to whether season 2 of "Dracula" is happening or not, but that he would "love" to do it.

  • Analysis: Can Asia help Myanmar find a way out of coup crisis?

    While Western sanctions may not help, China and South East Asia's influence may have some sway.

  • The FBI has arrested a Capitol riot suspect who boasted on TV that she 'would do it again tomorrow'

    Lori Vinson was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Tuesday. She previously gave multiple TV interviews about participating in the Capitol riot.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king

    The murder of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 still overshadows US-Saudi relations.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s race for reelection in 2022 will be a ‘bloodbath’

    ‘She will be running against quality opposition,’ says district’s Democratic party chair

  • Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal scheduled to play Miami Open

    The Miami Open announced Thursday its acceptance list for the upcoming 2021 tournament, and the biggest news is that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is among the players listed.

  • Saudi company that transported assassins to kill Jamal Khashoggi was 'owned by Crown Prince'

    A pair of private jets which flew a Saudi hitsquad to Turkey to murder the journalist Jamal Khashoggi were owned by a company that had been seized by Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom’s de facto ruler, court documents have alleged. The court papers, which were first reported by CNN and form part of a civil lawsuit in Canada, say that the ownership of Sky Prime Aviation was transferred to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in late 2017. In October 2018, two Sky Prime Aviation jets carried a team of assassins to Turkey where they killed and dismembered Khashoggi, a critic of the Crown Prince and Washington Post columnist. The court papers establish an apparent link between the murder and the Crown Prince, who has vehemently denied any role in the killing and says it was a “heinous” crime. The Kingdom has repeatedly insisted that the killing was instead carried out by a group of rogue Saudi agents. "He would have been tracking [the company] and would've been aware of how it was used," Dan Hoffman, the former director of the CIA's Middle East Division, told CNN. "And it's just more potential evidence that he was in the know on this. Which has always been the contention. This is just more evidence of that." The documents linking the planes to the Crown Prince were filed by a group of Saudi state-owned firms which are suing a former Saudi official, Saad Aljabri, for embezzlement. Mr Aljabri, in a lawsuit he filed in Washington, has alleged that the Kingdom tried to sent a hit squad to Canada to kill him shortly after the Khashoggi murder. The Telegraph has approached Saudi authorities for comment. It came as the United States was due to release a declassified report on the Khashoggi murder which is expected to accuse the Crown Prince of being complicit in his death.

  • Ex-USA Gymnastics coach dies by suicide after being charged with human trafficking

    The body of John Geddert was found on Thursday, just hours after the former USA Gymnastics coach was charged with 24 counts of criminal misconduct, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. What they're saying: “My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," Nessel said in a statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Geddert, who coached the 2012 U.S. women's gold-winning Olympic team, worked closely with Larry Nassar, the disgraced physician convicted of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography.Geddert owned and operated Twistars USA Gymnastics gym near Lansing, Michigan, where Nassar also treated several gymnasts.Earlier Thursday, Nessel announced the charges against Geddert, 63, which included 14 counts of human trafficking and forced labor causing injury; six counts of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor; one count of continuing criminal enterprise; one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct; one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct; and one count of lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation. "Geddert sold his reputation as an Olympic-level coach and promised to unsuspecting parents that he could turn his students into world-class athletes, allowing them to secure college scholarships, the attorney general's office alleges," according to a news release from Nessel's office.Nessel said at a news conference that Geddert “used force, fraud and coercion against the young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training for financial benefit" to him."The victims suffer from disordered eating, including bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault," she added. "Many of his victims still carry the scars from this behavior to this day."Geddert had been expected to turn himself in earlier on Thursday, according to Nessel's office. Geddert's lawyer, Chris Bergstrom, did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

    The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops. The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • Analysis: Window is already narrowing for Republican to challenge Donald Trump for 2024

    It is looking ever more probable that Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. His opponents, including some within the Republican Party, say four years is an eternity in politics and much can change. But, in reality it isn’t four years. Candidates will begin officially announcing their runs in early 2023. That's only two years from now. And they will be quietly cultivating donors and influential backers long before that. So it is actually quite a narrow window for anyone else to overhaul Mr Trump before his campaign juggernaut gets going. All eyes are on his speech this Sunday at CPAC, the annual conservative conference, which like Mr Trump has relocated from Washington to Florida. The speech will see him fully re-emerge from his post-presidential cocoon. Indications emanating from Mar-a-Lago suggest the speech will be designed to leave any would-be presidential nominees in no doubt whatsoever that he is still the presumptive first choice. An adviser told The Telegraph that Mr Trump has spent the last weeks taking a break, and practicing his golf swing, but is keen to re-engage in the fight. In terms of age, Mr Trump would be 78 on Election Day 2024. If successful, he would become the oldest person ever elected president. But he would only be six months older than Joe Biden was on Election Day 2020. Even Mitt Romney admitted this week that the former president would win easily if he decides to run. Mr Romney, who has twice voted to convict Mr Trump in impeachment trials, said: "I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination." There are a host of other contenders, but Mr Trump is far ahead of all of them in polls. Nikki Haley, his former UN ambassador and a 2024 hopeful, got a clear message of his thinking. After she criticised Mr Trump over the July 6 riot at the US Capitol he refused her request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago. Mike Pence, who as his vice president would be the obvious successor to Mr Trump, has declined an invitation to speak at CPAC. That was surprising as he usually speaks. Mr Pence is said to be planning to stay out of the public eye for at least six months. Meanwhile, Ted Cruz, who finished second to Mr Trump in the race for the Republican nomination in 2016, had been looking to go one better this time. Instead, he may have already fallen at the first hurdle following a disastrous decision to go on a family holiday to Cancun while Texas, the state he represents as a senator, was buckling under a devastating storm that left millions without power. (See video below)

  • Democrats launch sweeping bid to overhaul US election laws

    Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights work helped make Georgia into a swing state, exhorted Congress on Thursday to reject “outright lies" that have historically restricted access to the ballot as Democrats began their push for a sweeping overhaul of election and ethics laws. “A lie cloaked in the seductive appeal of election integrity has weakened access to democracy for millions,” Abrams, a Democrat who narrowly lost Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial race, said during a committee hearing for the bill, which was introduced as H.R. 1 to signal its importance to the party's agenda. Democrats feel a sense of urgency to enact the legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when their narrow majorities in the House and Senate will be at risk.

  • ‘Read the fine print’: Texas lieutenant governor blames Texans for high storm energy bills

    Republican says ‘those big bills are people who gambled on a very, very low rate’ after reports people resorted to using life savings for higher fees amid the freeze