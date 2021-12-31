Riverside man charged with rape indicted again on 63 more child porn charges

Dec. 30—A 47-year-old Riverside man already charged in a child rape case was indicted Thursday on nearly five dozen more child pornography charges.

David William Shade Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 39 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 24 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Riverside police were contacted Oct. 1 about a sexual assault complaint involving a 14-year-old girl, who said Shade sexually assaulting her since at least December 2018, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

"In addition, the defendant had made videos of the encounters and had uploaded them to the internet," the prosecutor's office said previously.

Shade was indicted Oct. 15 on 35 charges, including 14 counts of sexual battery; nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; four counts of sexual imposition; three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor; two counts of rape of a child younger than 13; and one count each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

Further investigation, including forensic examination of his electronic devices discovered additional child pornography, the prosecutor's office said.

Shade has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Oct. 5 arrest by Riverside police.