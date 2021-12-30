Riverside man convicted of setting mother on fire sentenced to prison

Dec. 30—A man who reportedly set his mother on fire on Mother's Day was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday.

Jonathon Michael Lambes, 27, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 13.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He will also serve five years of post-release control and be placed on Ohio's Violent Offender and Arson registries once released.

On May 9, Riverside police and fire departments responded to an Eisenhower Drive home to reportedly find the house engulfed in flames. Officers also found a burn victim, identified as Lambe's mother. Witnesses at the scene identified Lambes as starting the fire, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Further investigation, including witness interviews and surveillance video determined the defendant had set fire to the home and made verbal threats to the victim, who was hospitalized for her injuries," read a media release.

Lambes was indicted in May on attempted murder, aggravated arson, felonious assault and domestic violence charges. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated arson on Dec. 14, according to the prosecutor's office.