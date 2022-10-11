Riverside man facing over 100 sexual assault, child porn charges

A Riverside man is being held on $1 million bond after a being charged with over 100 counts sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Colin Hansford, 44, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on 104 counts.

An investigation was launched into Hansford after law enforcement received information and a USB drive with multiple images of child pornography on it. It also contained videos of Hansford sexually assaulting an adult and two children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation determined that one victim was 12 years old at the time of the assaults and one was three years old.

Hansford has been accused of drugging the older victim before assaulting them.

A grand jury indicted Hansford on the following charges:

10 counts of rape of a child under 10 years of age

3 counts of rape of a substantially impaired victim

1 count of rape of a child under 13 years of age

22 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (create)

33 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (possess)

27 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

4 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 years of age

3 counts of gross sexual imposition of a substantially impaired victim

1 count of public indecency

Hansford was indicted with sexually violent predator specifications.

“The facts, in this case, are shocking. It is imperative that we protect the children in our community from sexual predators. This defendant will be held accountable for his horrific actions and faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said.

Hansford is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s set to appear in court next on Oct. 13.



