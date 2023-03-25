Riverside man indicted on 100 counts of procuring child pornography

A man was indicted on 100 counts of procuring sexually oriented material of a minor Friday.

>> TRENDING: At least 1 shot, found not breathing in Englewood, initial reports say

Phillips Robinette, 73, from Riverside, was indicted on 100 counts of pandering sexually related materials involving a minor at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, court reports showed.

He was indicted after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Robinette’s account uploaded child pornography, prosecutors from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Law enforcement agents then searched Robinette’s electronic devices and discovered illicit images involving the minor, the prosecutor’s office reported.

A warrant for Robinette’s arrest was issued following the indictment.

Robinette was not in custody at the time the information was provided.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6.