Riverside man indicted for rape of teen he's accused of kidnapping from Dayton

May 28—A 55-year-old Riverside man was indicted Thursday for the rape of a teen that he did not know after he allegedly kidnapped her from a Dayton restaurant lot.

Derrick Allen Simpson will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court for three counts of rape and one count each of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Simpson is accused of taking a girl against her will on March 4 in the early morning shortly after midnight from Domino's at 1800 N. Main St. in Dayton and taking her to his home in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue in Riverside, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girl was sexually assaulted three times by force, records stated.

When the girl went to school she reported it to the school nurse.

Simpson is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his May 20 arrest.