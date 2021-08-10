Riverside man pleads guilty in teen sex misconduct case

Aug. 10—A Riverside man accused of sexually assaulting a teen entered into a plea agreement days before he was set to go to trial.

Derrick Simpson, 55, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Please Court to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He will be sentenced Aug. 26, when he faces up to 18 months in prison. The prosecutor's office said as a result of the plea, Simpson will be designated a Tier II sexual offender and will have to register his address with his local sheriff's office every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Simpson's attorney Jeffrey Gramza said his client pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct because he was guilty of that offense.

Before the plea agreement, Simpson was set to go to trial Monday in the case that accused him of taking a teen against her will from Domino's at 1800 North Main St. in Dayton in the early morning of March 4 to his home in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue in Riverside.

An affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court says the girl was sexually assaulted multiple times and that she reported it to a school nurse the next day.

Simpson had been indicted on counts of rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition before entering the plea agreement.

"The evidence does not support conviction of any of the indicted charges, and that is because Mr. Simpson did not use force or the threat of force," Gramza said. "he reasonably believed at the time of the offense that the minor victim was an adult, however, he now recognizes that he was reckless as to his failure to determine her actual age. He absolutely did not commit rape, kidnapping or gross sexual imposition."