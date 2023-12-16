Riverside man pleads guilty after threatening to shoot up elementary school

A man accused of threatening to shoot people at a local elementary school has pleaded guilty.

Caleb Chancey, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of making terrorist threats on Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to online court documents.

He threatened to take an AR-15 to a Riverside elementary school and shoot people back in July. He also threatened to stab children at a daycare in September.

Chancey is facing up to three years in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.