Riverside man sentenced to prison for possessing gun of dead Santa Maria male

Mar. 25—A Riverside man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a gun that was registered to a dead Santa Maria male, according to court documents.

U.S. District Court Judge Josephine Staton on March 11 sentenced Kyle Casey, 32, to four years and three months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty on June 4, 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Santa Ana.

Additionally, Casey will be required to serve three years of supervised release, and participate in mental health and drug treatment programs upon completion of his sentence, records show.

Records show Fullerton Police responded to a commercial burglary at about 9 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020, and after an investigation, located Casey in a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 600 block of South State College Boulevard.

Casey was arrested after police searched his vehicle, and found a methamphetamine pipe and an unloaded Colt .38-caliber pistol with a serial number that was traced to a deceased Santa Maria male, according to Fullerton Police Detective Brady Jones. The male was not identified.

Casey said a friend had left the gun in his vehicle, Brady added.

Riverside Superior Court records show that Casey pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon not involving a firearm in October 2020 and was on probation.

Federal prosecutors recommended a 70-month prison sentence due to some mitigating factors, including that Casey "almost immediately" accepted responsibility for the crime and no ammunition was found. The judge gave Casey 51 months instead.

Casey lived in his vehicle in Southern California at the time and said he possessed the gun to avoid being targeted since he was homeless. He asked for leniency due to a traumatic upbringing and drug addiction, according to Deputy Federal Public Defender Andrea Jacobs.