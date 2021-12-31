Riverside man who set mother on fire on Mother's Day sentenced to prison

Dec. 30—A man convicted of setting his mother on fire on Mother's Day was sentenced Thursday to serve at least nine years in prison.

Jonathon Michael Lambes, 27, who pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to attempted murder and aggravated arson, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 13 1/2 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He also will serve five years of post-release control and be placed on Ohio's violent offender and arson registries once released.

Riverside police and fire departments responded May 9 to an Eisenhower Drive house, which was engulfed when they arrived. They also found a burn victim, identified as Lambes' mother.

Witnesses identified Lambes as the person who started the fire, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Further investigation, including witness interviews and surveillance video determined the defendant had set fire to the home and made verbal threats to the victim, who was hospitalized for her injuries," read a media release.