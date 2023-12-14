Riverside man who threatened school shooting, to stab children at day care pleads guilty

Dec. 14—A Riverside man who threatened to shoot people with a rifle at an elementary school in July and to stab children at a day care in September is facing up to three years in prison.

Caleb Joseph Chancey, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of making terroristic threats, according to plea documents filed Thursday.

As part of his plea agreement, three additional counts of making terroristic threats were dismissed, records show.

Chancey on July 29 "did threaten to take an AR15 weapon to an elementary school and shoot people," an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division in Huber Heights stated.

He made another threat on Sept. 5, according to court records.

"Caleb Chancey did threaten to walk to a day care and stab children," the affidavit stated.

No sentencing date was listed for Chancey, who remains in the Montgomery County Jail.