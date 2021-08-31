Riverside man wanted for child rape turns himself in

Aug. 31—A man wanted in the rape of a 2-year-old girl in May is in custody after turning himself in.

Warren Wayne Turner Jr., 26, of Riverside, was booked at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

Riverside police updated a Facebook saying Turner turned himself in and thanked the public for tips on his whereabouts.

The department announced a nationwide warrant had been issued for his arrest on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted Turner on rape of a child younger than 10, felonious assault and child endangerment charges.

Police began investigating after the 2-year-old girl was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital on May 1, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident took place at Rohrers Farm Park, 724 Rohrer Drive, according to a Riverside police report.