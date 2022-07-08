Riverside officials offer $10,000 reward for information in multiple home invasion robberies

Riverside Police responded to an armed home invasion robbery on May 17. (OnScene.TV)

Riverside County is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in three violent home invasion robberies, including one in which a man was shot multiple times.

Riverside City Council approved the reward this week, which will stand for 60 days, according to a news release by Riverside Police.

"We are hopeful this reward will elicit information that helps us bring these dangerous criminals to justice," Riverside police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement. "They terrorized our city and we will utilize every resource available to find them."

Within one week in May, three home invasion robberies took place — two in the Alessandro Heights neighborhood and one in the Sycamore Highlands area in Riverside.

The first robbery was on May 10, when three armed men forced their way into an upscale home and tied up a family of three, including an 11-year-old girl, with duct tape, police said. The break-in occurred about 9:40 p.m. at the home in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane in the Mission Grove area. The men stole cash and cellphones before taking off.

The second robbery took place five days later on May 15. Three men broke into a home around 4:40 a.m. in the 18000 block of Moss Road near Merlot Court, police said. A woman was held at gunpoint and her husband was shot multiple times. He survived his injuries.

Two days later on May 17, two armed suspects broke into a woman's home in the Sycamore Highlands Area. The woman was held at gunpoint during the robbery.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing and police have not released more details on the suspects.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to email the Riverside police's investigative team at 212.5TF@RiversideCA.gov.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.