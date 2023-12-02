Riverside and Pinewood elementary schools have had their ups and downs

Dec. 2—ROCHESTER — Even though Riverside Central and Pinewood elementary schools have experienced shrinking enrollments in recent years, they have shown different patterns in the last couple decades.

Both elementary schools were selected for potential closure this week as

Rochester Public Schools announced sweeping changes to its attendance and transportation systems

in light of growing financial pressures.

"Every part of this proposal is extremely difficult," Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "This is the most difficult without question."

Pinewood's enrollment this year is 275, which is down 26% from its peak during the 2019-20 year. In spite of that double-digit decline within the last five years, the school had grown leading up to that point.

By comparison, its current enrollment is exactly the same as it was just over a decade ago in 2012-13. In fact, Pinewood's enrollment was below its current number from 2009-10 through 2014-15.

As of October 2023, Pinewood had the smallest enrollment of any of Rochester's elementary schools.

The exception to that is Churchill Elementary, which houses an early childhood program and grades 3-5. Along with Hoover Elementary, which served students in grades K-2, RPS considers the two buildings "one school in two campuses.

In addition to the

proposed closing of Riverside and Pinewood,

RPS is proposing a reconfiguration of the Churchill-Hoover buildings.

Riverside's enrollment peaked in 2013-14 with 736 students, and has declined fairly steadily since that time. Today, the school has 373 students, which is a decrease of 48% from its peak 10 years ago.

Unlike Pinewood, which is back at an enrollment it saw in the relatively recent past, Riverside's enrollment is far below what it has been any time in the last 20 years. This is the first time the school has dipped below 400 students since before 2005-06.

Prior to 2005-06, the Minnesota Department of Education only lists the number of students in a district-wide grade, rather than on a per-school basis.

As a whole, RPS has lost more than 700 students since the fall of 2020 when enrollment took a big dip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the total student population was 18,296. In the fall of 2023, that number was 3.9% lower at 17,581.

In spite of that decline, Rochester's student population was on an upward trend prior to 2020. The year of 2015-16 was the last time the district enrollment was lower than its current status. That year, there were 17,445 students. A decade ago in 2013-14, the district had an enrollment of 16,889 students.