Riverside police to address reported burglary that ended with 1 dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Jul. 29—Riverside police will discuss a reported burglary Tuesday night that ended with a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he reportedly exchanged gunfire with an office.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. We will update this story throughout the presser.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the deceased man as 39-year-old Kevlin L. Wallace of Springfield. A preliminary autopsy indicated Wallace died from self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to police. However, an official cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.

Around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a reported burglary in process in the 2500 block of Rondowa Avenue.

The first officer on the scene, Sgt. James Vance, found a woman who pointed toward a potential suspect near the home.

When Vance turned toward the suspect and began to draw his gun, the suspect reportedly started firing at Vance. They exchanged gunfire for about 30 seconds before the suspect fled on foot, according to police.

Vance and a second officer searched for the suspect separately as more crews responded and started setting up a perimeter.

The second officer saw the suspect behind a home in the 200 block of North Pleasant Valley Avenue and radioed other officers to direct them to the suspect's location.

The officer then heard a single gunshot fired, according to the release. When crews approached the backyard, they reportedly found the suspect, later identified as Wallace, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers requested medics and provided aid to Wallace. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Vance, who has served with the Riverside Police Department for more than 20 years, is the only officer who fired his gun. He will be on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting.