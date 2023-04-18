Riverside police ask for help finding person of interest in theft case

Law enforcement agents are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest for an ongoing theft case.

Riverside police are in search of the pictured white male, who is considered a person of interest in a current theft case, a spokesperson for the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Anderson via his email, Danderson@riversideoh.gov. You can also contact dispatch and request to leave information for the ongoing case at 937-233-2080.

The police department extends their appreciation to anyone who can help.