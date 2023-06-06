Riverside police ask for help identifying credit card theft suspect

Riverside police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing credit card information.

The police department posted photos of the suspect on social media, stating they allegedly stole credit card information and purchased items at Best Buy.

Information about the value of items stolen or the charges the suspect faces was not available.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Todd at Atodd@riversideoh.gov or dispatch at (937) 233-2080.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.