Riverside police asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Riverside Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the police department, the suspect stole over $700.00 worth of items from Kroger.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Officer J. Schmidt at Jschmidt@riversideoh.gov or dispatch at (937) 233-2080.

