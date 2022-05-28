Riverside police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

The Riverside Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened at a business on 2531 Valley Street just after midnight Thursday morning.

Police say a male suspect entered the business with a gun hidden in his jacket pocket and stole cash.

The suspect was wearing a baby blue jacket with white lettering, dark jeans and a black mask, police said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Riverside Police records at 233-1801, dispatch at 233-2080 or email police@riversideoh.gov.



