The Riverside Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects.

Police released photos of a male and female suspected of using a stolen credit card from Riverside.

>> UPDATE: At least 1 taken to hospital, 2 in custody after shooting in Xenia

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects can contact the City of Riverside Police at 233-1801 or 233-2080 or via email at police@riversideoh.gov.