Riverside police asking for help identifying vehicle, driver involved in shooting

Riverside police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a shooting that happened Monday.

Police responded to the Dollar General located at 2300 Valley Street on reports of a shooting at 2:50 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The police department is asking for help identifying a grey pick-up truck and its driver.

The vehicle originally came from Prince Albert Boulevard, the police department said. The vehicle is believed to be an older Chevy or GMC crew cab pick-truck.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department.

