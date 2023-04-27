Riverside police looking to identify persons of interest in recent break-in

The Riverside Police Department is asking for help identifying persons of interest in a recent break-in.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, on April 24 police took a report of a break-in at TForce Freight located at 3730 Valley Street.

The estimated total loss of freight is exceeding $240,000, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information please call 233-1801 Det. Sullivan or email police@riversideoh.gov.

Posted by Riverside Ohio Police Department on Thursday, April 27, 2023








