Riverside police looking for man in connection to assault at Christy Club

Riverside Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection to a felony assault incident.

The incident happened at the Christy Club located on Valley Pike in Riverside in the late hours of Friday April 8, according to Riverside Police Department.

Police are looking for a man featured in surveillance footage wearing a marron-colored jacket and a black beanie.

The same man is also seen in a second surveillance video, but he is wearing a blank tank top and no hat.

Police said the man’s first name is possibly Matt but they do not know his last name.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Abney at tabney@riversideoh.gov or call 937-681-2301.