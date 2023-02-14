Riverside Police looking for man suspected of breaking into laundromat

Riverside Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking in and robbing a small business early Sunday morning, according a police report obtained by News Center 7.

The robbery took place at Spin Kemp Laundry’s at around 4:20 a.m. at the 600 block of Spinning Road.

The suspect stole about $5,000 in cash and $600 in quarters, the police report said.

The owners were alerted after a man broke into a the business by kicking in the security door.

They told News Center 7 Sunday the money was in a bolted and secured safe.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two shoe marks on a backdoor that had been kicked in, according to the report.

The suspect made entry into the storage room and went into the office where the safe was remove.

The male suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, black shoes with blue and green on the bottoms, a blue jacket, a camo face mask with another blue mask around the bottom of it and black/camo gloves, the report said.

He was also carrying a black pack.

The suspect got into a vehicle and left, according to the police report.

Security footage shows a white car leaving the scene, according to surveillance camera obtained by News Center 7.

The suspect is wanted on a felony charge of Breaking and Entering, according to Riverside Police.

A $500 reward has been offered for information, according to Spin Kemp Laundry’s Facebook page.

Please call Riverside Police at 937-233-1801.