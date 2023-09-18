Riverside police searching for suspect accused of hitting woman with liquor bottle

The Riverside Police Department is asking the public for help locating a felonious assault suspect.

Rajim Anthony Gross II is currently wanted by Riverside police for a felonious assault incident that occurred on September 7 in the area of Valley Pike at Mercury Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.

Gross reportedly used a glass liquor bottle to strike a woman in her head and face repeatedly, which caused serious physical injuries to her, the spokesperson said.

Gross has been known to frequent Toby’s Tavern on Linden Avenue in Dayton and the Christy Club on Valley Pike in Riverside. Police say he also visits a family member’s home located in McMahan’s Mobile Home Park on Thor Street in Riverside.

Gross currently has a felony warrant issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Gross’s whereabouts is asked to email tabney@riversideoh.gov or call 937-681-2301.