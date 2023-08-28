Riverside police searching for wheelchair stolen from disabled woman; Can you help?

Riverside police are investigating after a wheelchair was stolen early Monday morning.

During early hours, unknown suspects stole a vehicle from the 400 block of Elverne Avenue, the police department said in a social media post. The vehicle was found at Rohrer Park a short time later.

The police department said the suspects stole the wheelchair that was inside of the vehicle and used for the victim’s disabled wife.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) involved or the whereabouts of the wheelchair is asked to contact Officer Ruchel at Mruchel@riversideoh.gov or dispatch at (937) 233-2080.

