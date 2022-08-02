Riverside police sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

Riverside Police Sgt. Matt Lewis was killed in an off-duty crash while riding his personal motorcycle in Nuevo on Monday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. near Santa Rosa Road and Pico Avenue. Lewis was riding his motorcycle northbound on Pico Avenue when the driver of a red GMC Sierra truck pulling a trailer was traveling southbound on Pico Avenue, according to authorities.

"The driver of the truck failed to yield to the motorcycle and turned left onto Santa Rosa Road crossing in front of the rider," California Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Stoos said. "The rider collided onto the side of the truck, causing fatal injuries."

Lewis, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The collision is under investigation, Stoos said.

Lewis was a 25-year veteran of the Riverside Police Department, where he was a cadet, officer, detective and sergeant.

"We are saddened by the tragic and sudden death of our brother, Riverside Police Sergeant Matt Lewis," Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzales said in a statement. "He was well-liked and admired, not only by those who he worked alongside with at our department but throughout the law enforcement community."

Lewis, who was from Riverside, is survived by four children and one grandchild, Gonzales said.

"We hurt right now over this loss and ask our community to join us as we mourn Sergeant Lewis and support his grieving family in this immense time of need," Gonzalez said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.