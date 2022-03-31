Riverside Regional Jail arrested Wednesday for trying to smuggle drugs into the facility

PRINCE GEORGE — Riverside Regional Jail officials said Wednesday that one of their guards has been charged with trying to bring illegal drugs into the facility.

Jail spokesperson Lt. Charlene Jones said the jail and Prince George Police had been working on a plan to catch Tijuan A. Collins before he could bring the items into the jail. He apparently had been the subject of an internal investigation.

Tijuan A. Collins

Collins was arrested Wednesday morning by RRJ investigators and Prince George detectives as he arrived at work.

Jones said that when Collins was detained, authorities reportedly discovered $600 in cash and drugs on him. A search of his vehicle also turned up a gun and some other undisclosed contraband.

Collins faces a total of nine charges, including three counts of attempting to bring unauthorized items and one count of attempting to bring illegal narcotics into a correctional facility. He also has been charged with carrying a firearm while in possession of narcotics.

Bond for Collins was set at $1,500. No court date was announced.

Jones said RRJ recently launched a new policy of intercepting contraband before it could be brought into the jail.

She said the investigation into Collins is continuing, and "at this time, no further details are available."

